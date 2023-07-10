Confident that tribals will continue to enjoy special rights: BJP ST wing leader on UCC

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Amid opposition by some tribal groups to a Uniform Civil Code, BJP MP and its Scheduled Tribes Morcha president Samir Oraon expressed confidence on Monday that the community will continue to enjoy its special rights.

Advertisment

Oraon, a tribal MP from Jharkhand, underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for uplifting the community and said a leader like him will ensure that the special laws meant for them are not ended.

The BJP leader noted tribals and tribal regions enjoy special rights under Constitution's fifth and sixth schedules besides the rules relating to their customs as it was deemed necessary to grant them a special privilege while efforts were made to bring them into the mainstream of society.

He said the tribal population should not be misled by critics of Uniform Civil Code as consultation on the matter is going on and nothing concrete on the issue is in the public domain yet.

Advertisment

Those with any view should inform the Law Commission, which has sought the opinions of different stakeholders and wait for its report, Oraon said.

Lauding PM Modi's "commitment" to the tribal communities' welfare, he referred to the prime minister's recent interaction with them in Madhya Pradesh during his visit.

With the Law Commission's consultation on the UCC going on, some tribal groups have demanded that they be kept out of the statute while opposition parties have accused the ruling BJP of taking up the issue as a poll gimmick.

Advertisment

Some states in the northeast, where the tribal population is in the majority, have also opposed it.

Recently, a Nagaland delegation led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met Amit Shah to apprise him about their concerns over the UCC among other issues and was assured by the Union Home Minister of a sympathetic hearing.

Chairman of the parliamentary panel on law and BJP MP Sushil Modi had recently advocated keeping tribals, including those in the North East, out of the purview of any likely Uniform Civil Code at its meeting.

A Uniform Civil Code refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all citizens and is not based on religion in dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other personal matters.

UCC has been one of the three key poll planks of the BJP for a long time with the other being the abrogation of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. PTI KR KR NSD NSD