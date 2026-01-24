Confident that UP will continue on path of progress: President Murmu on statehood day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people of Uttar Pradesh on their statehood day and expressed confidence that it will continue to advance on the path of continuous progress.

"I wish for a bright future for the hardworking and talented people of this state," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh was earlier known as United Provinces. On January 24, 1950, it was recognised as Uttar Pradesh.

"My best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day. This land of glorious history and rich culture has been a strong pillar in India's journey of development. I am confident that Uttar Pradesh will continue to advance on the path of continuous progress," the president said. PTI AKV SKY SKY