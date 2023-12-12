Confident you will overcome struggles: Sule on father Sharad Pawar's birthday

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) NCP MP Supriya Sule extended good wishes to her father and party president Sharad Pawar on his 83rd birthday on Tuesday and expressed confidence that he will overcome all difficulties and succeed in this time of struggle.

Advertisment

The Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party split earlier this year after his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state as deputy chief minister.

In a post on X, Sule said her father hit the streets in Nashik on Monday to raise the issue of onion farmers.

Sule said she is doing the same in Parliament by discharging her role as the Lok Sabha member from Baramati.

Advertisment

On Monday, farmers in Nashik staged a protest against the Centre's decision to ban the export of onions till March 31, 2024.

Extending good wishes to her father, Sule said, “We are all confident that you will overcome the struggles in these trying times. We will fight and win." Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also met Sharad Pawar in Nagpur on the occasion of his birthday.

Sharad Pawar has served as the chief minister of Maharashtra and Union minister. PTI PR GK