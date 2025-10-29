Conflict among NDA allies over CM face; INDIA bloc to form govt in Bihar: Brinda Karat

Ranchi, Oct 29 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday claimed that there is a huge internal conflict among the NDA partners in Bihar over the chief minister's face, and asserted that the Mahagathbandhan would form the next government in the state.

She claimed that Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is not even in the race for votes, even though the party chief raised important issues concerning Bihar and some youth were influenced by him.

"There is a huge internal conflict among the partners in Bihar over the CM's face. The BJP leaders claim the election is being fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but they are not declaring Kumar as their CM face for this election," Karat told PTI on the sidelines of a press conference in Ranchi.

She claimed that the people of Bihar have understood that Nitish Kumar would not become the next CM, if the NDA wins the elections, due to his age and other issues.

"BJP should tell the people who would be their CM face. But, they are frightened to announce that. The NDA will get divided the day they declare their CM face," Karat claimed.

She added LJP(R) chief Chirag Paswan calls Modi his leader, but never said that Nitish Kumar is his leader.

"This time, people have decided that they would ensure the formation of a Mahagathbandhan government," she said.

On Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party's impact in the election, Karat said, "Jan Suraaj is not in the vote race, even though its leader has raised some important issues and a section of the youth is influenced by him. The party neither has an organisation nor booth committee." She claimed there is a direct battle between the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA, with the INDIA bloc way ahead in forming the next government.

On the issue of 'friendly fight' in some seats, she raised concern over the matter and said the Congress must think about it.