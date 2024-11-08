Conflict has started in Mahayuti amid polls: Cong on Ajit Pawar saying he didn't seek PM's rally

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the Mahayuti alliance over Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stating that he did not request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a campaign rally in his Baramati constituency, and claimed that conflict has started in the NDA alliance in the midst of elections.

Ajit Pawar, the sitting MLA from Baramati, is contesting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the candidate of the rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar has said he did not request Prime Minister Modi to hold a campaign rally in his constituency because the fight there is within the family.

In a post on its official X handle, the Congress claimed conflict has started in the NDA alliance in Maharashtra in the midst of the elections.

"Now Ajit Pawar has clearly said that 'Narendra Modi does not need to hold a rally in my area'. Not only this... On 'Batenge to katenge', Ajit Pawar said 'People of Maharashtra do not like such comments'," the Congress said.

Maharashtra belongs to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule, the party said.

Shivaji Maharaj's teaching is to take all sections of the society along, it said.

At a time when elections are round the corner, Ajit Pawar is instructing the BJP to stay within its limits, the Congress said.

"This clearly shows that Ajit Pawar has sensed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is coming to power in Maharashtra. And one reason behind this is BJP's 'politics of hatred', which the people of Maharashtra who believe in the Constitution do not like," the Congress said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consists of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The remarks by the Congress come ahead of the polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23, a day before the current Maharashtra Assembly completes its term. PTI ASK KSS KSS