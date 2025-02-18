Conflicting claims on cause of stampede: Experts say independent probe needed for fact to come out

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Safety and legal experts Tuesday demanded an independent probe as conflicting claims were made by witnesses, Railway Protection Force, ministry officials and other sources on what caused the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15 that killed 18 people.

They said an independent probe was needed for the fact to come out, fixing of accountability and taking reformative measures.

Soon after the incident, the Railway Ministry appointed a two-member committee of high administrative grade officers from the commercial and safety department of the Northern Railway to conduct an inquiry.

However, railway safety and legal experts feel that in light of the contradictory statements, an independent probe was necessary to bring out facts.

A section of senior railway ministry officials have said the passengers got confused between 'Prayagraj Express' and 'Prayagraj Special' after an announcement, and rushed to change their platform, leading to a huge rush and the stampede.

Many argued that the ministry tried to blame the passengers for the stampede so that the rail administration's image is not tarnished.

On the other hand, an inspector rank officer of the Railway Police Force contradicted the ministry's version, saying in a letter to the Senior Divisional Safety Officer (Sr DSO) that an announcement was made for the change of platform from 12 to 16 for a Prayagraj special train which led to the stampede.

Since the day of the incident, RPF sources have maintained a similar claim, blaming the platform-change announcement for the tragic incident.

Soon after the incident, some eyewitnesses had made similar statements to the various mediapersons too.

Delhi Police sources and Railway Ministry officials have also given contradicting versions.

For instance, while ministry officials said one special train was scheduled around 8:50 and three others were to be operated after 10 pm, Delhi Police sources said that out of the four trains heading to Prayagraj three were delayed, causing an unexpected overcrowding.

On February 16, the Railway Ministry issued a statement, still available on the Press Information Bureau website, saying the stampede was caused by a rumour.

"In order to avoid any untoward incident in future, Indian Railways appeals through media outlets to the public at large, not to fall prey to rumours as it was witnessed in the unfortunate incident at New Delhi railway station yesterday," the press release said.

Experts said that contradictory statements are a serious issues and it necessitates exemplary action as well as reformatory measures because 18 people died due to someone's negligence.

"Whosoever is probing the incident, it has to be fair and just. However, I think for the sake of credibility and reliability of the assessment of evidence and outcome, an independent body may be assigned to probe," retired Delhi High Court judge R S Sodhi told PTI.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan suggested a retired judge of the Delhi High Court should probe the incident.

"The Delhi High Court can order a probe by a retired judge because all security agencies are in government's control so you cannot expect a fair investigation from them," Bhushan told PTI.

Experts on railway safety too expressed a similar view arguing the famous dictum that "justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done".

"If the two-member committee in its fact-finding report, after assessing the evidence fairly, conforms to the views expressed by the officials of the Railway Ministry, its credibility will remain under doubt. The ministry officials have tried to put the blame on passengers for acting out of their own confusion on the names of two trains," a retired Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) said, requesting he not be named.

He added, "The CRS cannot probe it as it is not a train accident but if any court issues an order, it can do it. It is more competent than any other body as it comes under the Aviation Ministry and understands the functioning of the Railways." PTI JP TIR TIR