Confluence of modernity, spirituality is greatest strength of Indian civilisation: Prez Murmu

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the country’s spiritual heritage offers solutions to the world’s psychological, moral, and environmental problems.

Addressing a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’, organised by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary in Hyderabad, she stated that the confluence of modernity and spirituality is the greatest strength of Indian civilisation.

"The concept of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam'—the philosophy of treating the entire world as one family—is the greatest need for world peace today," she said.

Murmu emphasised that the country’s ancient Rishi tradition conveys messages of truth, non-violence, and co-existence.

She further noted that the Yoga tradition offers a way of life that strengthens mental balance and self-discipline, along with physical health.

Through Yoga, India has given the world the message that a citizen can make a significant contribution to the progress of the nation and society with a sound mind and body, she added.

Observing the changes taking place in the global community, the President acknowledged the numerous serious challenges ahead, including mental health issues, social conflicts, ecological imbalances, and the erosion of human values.

In this context, the theme of this conference is highly relevant, she said.

"We must remember that material development alone does not bring happiness and peace. Inner stability, emotional intelligence, and a value-based approach are essential," Murmu stressed.

She highlighted that spirituality serves as a strong foundation for social unity and national progress. When individuals develop mental stability, moral values, and self-control, their behaviour promotes discipline, tolerance, and cooperation in society.

"People inspired by spiritual consciousness remain aware of their duties and strive to bring about positive change in society. Such individuals also make active contributions to nation-building," she said.

Murmu expressed her happiness that the Brahma Kumaris organisation has been spreading universal Indian values to various countries for decades.

She commended the organisation for strengthening the moral and emotional fabric of society by fostering peace and positivity, making a significant contribution to nation-building.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and other dignitaries attended the event.

Murmu is here for her winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the presidential retreats. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ADB