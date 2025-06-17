Confusion in BJP over induction of ex-Sena (UBT) leader; Bawankule 'unaware' of move

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Confusion prevailed in the Maharashtra BJP over the induction of Sudhakar Badgujar, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader from Nashik, with state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule insisting on Tuesday he was not aware of his possible entry into the ruling party.

Amplifying internal resistance to Badgujar's entry, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Seema Hiray dubbed him "anti-national".

Speaking to a regional news channel, Nashik (West) MLA Hiray reiterated her opposition to Badgujar's entry, stating, "I was one of the party workers who protested against Badgujar and called him anti-national. There are serious criminal cases against him. He even contested an election against me. How can I welcome him into the party?" Badgujar, once considered close to Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, faced BJP's fire late last year after a video surfaced purportedly showing him dancing with Saleem 'Kutta', an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

BJP leaders had then used the video to attack the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its leadership. In response, the Uddhav Thackeray-led opposition party had shared visuals of BJP functionaries also seen at the same event.

The controversy resurfaced after Badgujar publicly expressed discomfort with the Sena (UBT) and met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this month, triggering speculation of his possible entry into the BJP.

He was expelled from the opposition party soon after, and preparations began for his formal entry into the BJP, with hundreds of his supporters leaving Nashik for Mumbai on Tuesday.

However, state BJP president Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur that he had no knowledge of the move.

"I have no information about Badgujar's induction. In our party, such decisions are taken only after consultations and consensus with local leaders, MPs, and MLAs. In this case, there is strong opposition from our local functionaries in Nashik," Bawankule insisted.

"In electoral politics, when someone contests against you and elections are only six months away, there are bound to be emotional and political objections. That is the situation in Nashik regarding Badgujar," said the BJP leader, who is also a cabinet minister.

Local body polls are due in Maharashtra later this year.

Bawankule's statements, made even as Badgujar and his supporters were en route to the BJP headquarters in Mumbai, triggered confusion within the party and cast a shadow over the planned induction ceremony.

Badgujar refused to comment directly on Bawankule's remarks.

"You will come to know once I reach Mumbai. Everything has been decided. Would I travel all the way without that?" he said cryptically.

Party sources indicated a green signal for Badgujar's entry was given during a late-night meeting on Monday of senior BJP leaders, and that his induction was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Raut distanced himself from his one-time confidant.

"Badgujar is no longer with the Shiv Sena (UBT), so I do not know what is happening with him. I will not comment on him. If he wants to join (BJP), let it happen first," Raut maintained. PTI ND RSY