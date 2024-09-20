Cong, AAP candidates in Badshahpur assembly contest have criminal cases, poll affidavits show

Gurugram, Sep 20 (PTI) Candidates of both the Congress and the AAP contesting from Badshahpur assembly seat in Haryana are facing criminal charges, according to their election affidavits.
A total of 13 candidates are in the fray from Haryana's Badshahpur seat. Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Bir Singh have criminal cases against them while there are no criminal charges against BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh.
In December 2011, two separate FIRs were registered against congress candidate Vardhan Yadav under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Maurice Nagar Police Station, Delhi. These cases are still pending in court and no charge has been framed yet.
The Congress leader gave a clarification in his affidavit and said, "In 2011, when I was studying in Ramjas college, Delhi University, it was revealed that certain students had secured admission into the college through unscrupulous means.
"Since I was a part of the student union, I had been involved in assisting and helping students with their admission, these cases were registered against me and others. It was alleged that I had committed the offence of cheating and forgery," the affidavit read.
Interestingly, in his election affidavit, he has declared '12th pass' to be his educational qualification.
As per AAP candidate Bir Singh's election affidavit, in 2021, a case of property fraud was registered against him at the state vigilance bureau. Another FIR related to a land grab case was registered against Bir Singh at Bajghera Police Station in 2023.
The 2021 case is still under investigation while no chargesheet has been filed yet in the 2023 case, according to his election affidavit. PTI COR SKY SKY