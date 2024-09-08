Cong, AAP stuck in quagmire of corruption: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday accused the Congress and AAP, who are looking to forge an alliance for the Assembly election, of being "stuck in a quagmire of corruption" and claimed they would be wiped out in the polls.

He claimed the Congress was not concerned about the welfare of the people and instead "exploits every section of society to fulfil its selfish interests".

Launching a scathing attack on the grand old party ahead of the October 5 Assembly polls, Saini alleged the Congress does politics in the name of farmers, wrestlers, soldiers, women and the poor, and does not spare anyone for its selfish interests.

"The Congress does not spare anyone. It exploits every section of society to fulfil its selfish interests. The party has nothing to do with the interests of the public," he said at a gathering in Ladwa in Kurukshetra.

The BJP has fielded Saini from the Ladwa Assembly segment for the Haryana polls.

Later, while interacting with reporters, when Saini was asked about the Congress and AAP holding talks to stitch an alliance for the next month's polls, he said, "There is fear in both parties. Both are stuck in the quagmire of corruption." "The people of Haryana have decided that whether the Congress enters into one or 10 alliances, they will be wiped out. The BJP will form government in the state for the third time with a big mandate," Saini said.

The incumbent chief minister said he will file his nomination on September 10.

"I am getting a lot of love and blessings from the people of Ladwa. I also bow before the people of Karnal who gave me a lot of love and blessings," he said.

In March, BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with its then state unit president Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Saini won the Karnal Assembly bypoll that was held along with the general elections.

Addressing the gathering in Ladwa, Saini said the affection and love of the people of Haryana is his strength. "The enthusiasm of the people makes it evident that the 'lotus' (BJP's poll symbol) will surely bloom in every booth".

"Every vote cast for the lotus symbol will be for the prosperity of Haryana," the chief minister said.

He said the BJP's "double-engine" government has taken Haryana to newer heights of development, and the pace of development would be accelerated after the party returns to power in the state.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Panchkula, Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada said the BJP will form the government for the third consecutive term in the state.

Prasada, who inaugurated the election office of the outgoing Assembly speaker and the BJP's Panchkula candidate Gian Chand Gupta, said the people of Haryana are getting the benefits of the schemes of the Modi government and the Saini government.