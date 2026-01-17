Cong, AAP turned 'Rangla Punjab' into 'Kangla Punjab': Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday lashed out at AAP and the Congress, alleging their policies pushed Punjab into a "severe crisis", turning the once-prosperous 'Rangla Punjab' (vibrant Punjab) into 'Kangla Punjab' (penniless Punjab).

"Both parties have no concern for public welfare and are only interested in enjoying power and personal gains. Punjab has fallen far behind on the development front, and the people there are deeply worried about the state's future," Saini alleged.

This growing concern is the reason people have now made up their mind that Punjab's development is possible only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed Saini after disbursing Rs 858 crore under his government's flagship schemes here.

Saini alleged that the Congress was responsible for pushing Punjab to the margins, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed all limits of governance.

AAP has gone even four steps ahead of the Congress in matters of public "exploitation and corruption," he said, adding that both the Congress and AAP have jointly "exploited farmers for political gain." Referring to former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, the Haryana CM said that when he was Delhi's CM, he repeatedly blamed farmers of Punjab and Haryana for pollution in Delhi.

However, despite AAP being in power in Punjab for the last four years, neither Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann nor Kejriwal has taken any concrete steps for the welfare of farmers.

Taking a dig, Saini said, "One cracks jokes, the other listens. Neither of them has any concern for farmers." The BJP government in Haryana has put in place a proper system to resolve the problem of stubble burning so that farmers are not forced to burn crop residue, he said.

Referring to last year's floods in Punjab, Saini said the Punjab chief minister had made "tall claims" and had even publicly announced compensation for poultry losses, but nothing was actually delivered on the ground.

Saini said that while Mann spoke about providing compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre, Kejriwal later claimed in Gujarat that a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre had been given in Punjab. He questioned who pocketed the remaining Rs 30,000.

Taking on the Congress, Saini said it ruled the country for 55 years but "failed" to do anything meaningful for farmers. He said that the present condition of farmers is the result of the Congress party's policies.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the "double-engine" government has implemented several schemes in the interest of farmers, and the BJP government has worked to empower them.

He advised the Punjab government to focus on real work on the ground instead of making hollow statements.

Targeting both the Congress and AAP, Saini said although the two parties claim to be political rivals, they enter into "mutual understanding whenever it suits their interest".

Referring to his visits to Punjab, he said the people there are now openly admitting that they were "misled by false promises". PTI CHS MNK MNK