Cong accuses BJP govt of delaying local body polls in Rajasthan, violating constitutional provisions

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday accused the BJP government in the state of deliberately delaying local body and panchayat elections, calling it a violation of constitutional provisions and court orders.

Dotasra was addressing the "Swaraj Bachao Rally" organised by the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation. The rally's key demands included the immediate conduct of panchayat and municipal elections, opposition to arbitrary delimitation, and scrapping of the two-child norm in elections.

"The BJP government is attacking constitutional provisions by postponing panchayat and municipal polls. Nearly 11,000 gram panchayats and 125 municipal bodies have completed their tenure, yet elections have not been held for around a year," Dotasra said.

He alleged that the state government was weakening local governance under the guise of 'One Nation, One Election'.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said the BJP government had failed to conduct timely panchayat polls and had also suspended student union elections to suppress youth voices.

He further alleged that gram panchayats were not receiving adequate central funds, MGNREGA workers faced delays in wages, and several public welfare issues were being ignored.

Congress leaders later took out a march to the Shaheed Smarak and submitted a memorandum highlighting their demands.