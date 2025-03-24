Cong accuses BJP of spreading 'disinformation', says reservation in Karnataka not based on religion

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of spreading "disinformation" on the issue of reservation to Muslims in public contracts in Karnataka and put out a chronology to highlight that the categorization of backward classes in the state was done in 1994 and reservation was not on basis of religion.

The BJP members have been raising the issue of reservation for Muslims in government contracts in Karnataka and claiming that state Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar purportedly suggested changing the Constitution to accommodate four per cent reservation for Muslims.

Shivakumar, has, however, said that he never stated the Constitution will be amended in any manner to give religion based reservation.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said there has been much disinformation on a recent move of the Karnataka government.

Ramesh put out a chronology to expose the "lies being spread by the BJP".

"In 2015, a Bill was proposed in the Karnataka Assembly for 24% reservation for SCs/STs in civil works contracts with the limit of Rs 50 lakh. This Bill was implemented in 2017. On December 20, 2019, the Karnataka High Court upheld the reservation in civil work contracts," he said.

The Congress leader said the Rs 50 lakh cap was raised to Rs 1 crore for SCs/STs in July 2023.

"In June 2024, this reservation in civil works contracts was extended to OBC Contractors belonging to Category I i.e. most backward (4 per cent); Category IA i.e Relatively (includes Buddhists)," according to a chronology posted by Ramesh on X.

"In March 2025, the cap for reservation in civil works contracts was raised across the board to Rs. 2 crore applicable as follows:- 24% for SCs/STs; 4% for OBC Contractors belong to Category I; and 15% for OBC Contractors belonging to Category IIA; 4% for OBC Contractors belonging to Category IIB," he said.

The categorization of backward classes in Karnataka was done in September, 1994 under which Muslim communities have been listed under Category IIB after carrying out educational and socio-economic backwardness survey, Ramesh said.

"Reservation was not on basis of religion but was only on basis of backwardness. This has continued in Congress, BJP and JD(S) governments in the state," he said. PTI ASK AS AS