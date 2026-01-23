Cong accuses BJP of trying to polarise Kerala, having 'unholy alliance' with CPI(M)

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of trying to polarise Kerala, a state known for its pluralism, and having an "unholy alliance" with the ruling CPI(M) to finish off the opposition party.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, however, asserted that his party-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would win the people's mandate in the upcoming assembly elections as it enjoys support from every section of society.

With the prime minister targeting the Congress for its association with the Muslim League and accusing it of promoting hardline elements in the state, Venugopal claimed that Narendra Modi "resorted to his usual communal drivel, in a failed attempt to polarise a state proud of its pluralism".

The prime minister had labelled the Congress as 'MMC' — Muslim League Maoist Congress — and said it was important to remain vigilant against it, alleging that Kerala was being used as a "testing ground" for its strategies.

During his visit to poll-bound Kerala on Friday, Modi also raked up the Sabarimala gold loss issue to attack the ruling Left.

In response, Venugopal took to X to say, "Yet another speech where it became clear that PM Modi and BJP don't understand Kerala and are desperately struggling to find relevance." "In the land of Sree Narayana Guru, Mahatma Ayyankali and Chattambi Swamikal, he resorted to his usual communal drivel, in a failed attempt to polarise a state proud of its pluralism," he said.

Venugopal further said that "most curiously, he and his party speak a mighty amount about LDF's misdeeds, but it is well known across Kerala that the BJP and CPI(M)'s Kerala leadership have an unholy alliance to finish off the Congress - their common enemy who fights against their common agenda of communalism, corruption and neglect of Kerala." "But the writing is on the wall -- the UDF enjoys the wide popular support of every section of society, and will undoubtedly win the people's mandate in the upcoming Assembly Elections," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at an NDA event here reflected the BJP's agenda of "propagating communalism and divisive politics" in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Congress MP from Vadakara, Shafi Parambil, said a divisive agenda is being used just before the assembly elections time and again. "We have heard such kind of statements in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too, but this is not going to work out in Kerala. That's for sure," he said.

Addressing a massive BJP rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Modi sought a decisive mandate for his party to fulfil the developmental aspirations of the people of Kerala.

"The Congress party lacks a developmental agenda. Today, it has adopted positions that are more Communist than those of the Maoists and more communal than the Muslim League. As a result, the Congress is increasingly being referred to as the MMC across the country.

"It is important to remain vigilant regarding the Congress, as they are using Kerala as a testing ground for their strategies. In Kerala, the Congress is actively promoting hardline elements," he alleged.

Targeting the CPI(M)-led ruling alliance, Modi accused the LDF of leaving "no stone unturned" to tarnish the traditions of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD