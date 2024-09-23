Cong accuses Centre of discriminating between Maharashtra and AP in fund release

Chandrapur, Sept 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Nana Patole on Wednesday accused discrimination in the allotment of Central funds for Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The Maharashtra Congress president spoke to reporters after attending a review meeting of the party workers and leaders from Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara and Gondia.

"The Centre provided Rs 4,000 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government even as farmers in Maharashtra are facing huge loss of crops," Patole alleged.

He alleged the Central government didn't believe in democracy and had not been holding elections for local bodies for the last three years.

Patole alleged the Mahayuti government in the state is seeped in corruption and pointed out the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district.

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, AICC in-charge for the state, Ramesh Chennithala, local MP Pratibha Dhanorkar and senior Congress leaders attended the division-level meeting. PTI COR NSK