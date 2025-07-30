Cong accuses govt for losing gains made by forces in Op Sindoor, BJP MPs slam Oppn's questions

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Opposition MPs on Wednesday slammed the government over Operation Sindoor, with Congress' Akhilesh Prasad Singh alleging that the political leadership lost the gains made by the forces, while BJP MP K Lakshman accused the Opposition of asking for "evidence" of the actions against terrorists.

Participating in a debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Singh, former Bihar Congress chief, said the political leadership of the country lost the gains the forces made during Operation Sindoor, as he accused the ruling party leaders of benign an expert in "thethrology", a vernacular slang for stubbornness.

Singh slammed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and alleged that he tried to turn the debate around.

"The External Affairs Minister spoke today... There is a popular word in Bihar 'thethrology'... The speeches here are being given on the basis of 'thethrology'. The ministers have PhD in 'thethrology', and what they are saying has no connection with truth," said the Congress MP.

The Chair was heard asking if the word is 'unparliamentary', to which an Opposition MP quipped, "no it's not unparliamentary, we had discussed this".

He alleged that the gains made by the forces during the Operation Sindoor, were lost by the political leadership.

"We accept that the forces showed unparalleled courage, every Indian is proud of them, as are we. But what was gained by the forces during Operation Sindoor, your political leadership lost it... The political credibility (iqbal) of this government has ended. As much of 'thethrology' you do, no one will accept it," he said.

Laxman, meanwhile, slammed the Opposition parties for not trusting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he has won the trust of people of India thrice.

"They asked for evidence after surgical strikes, they asked for evidence after Pulwama, now they are asking questions about the ceasefire..." he said.

"They trust (US President Donald) Trump more than the government..." Laxman said.

"Congress can be upset because we won thrice, not even allowing the Congress to reach 100... You can be angry at the BJP or Modi, but let us not belittle our forces," he said.

He said the whole nation was together against the Pahalgam terror attack.

"It was Pakistan's conspiracy to disrupt harmony in India... Whole nation spoke in one voice, even in Srinagar, because they can see the development," he said.

BJP MP Ghulam Ali accused Congress, NC, and other local parties of indulging in "pseudo secularism", and said the narrative is now being changed.

"In the last 30 years, the people of the forces have lost their lives, there was ethnic cleansing... They never named any school after the martyrs," he said.

"I want to tell the Congress, have clarity, you must have seen (J&K CM) Omar Abdullah jumping for martyrs... Who do they consider as martyrs? Those who the nation believes to be martyrs, or those who are against the country," he said.

He also blamed India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for talking about "plebiscite" in Kashmir.

Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma said the aim of the debate was to tell the nation about the courage of India forces.

"It was a warning by a civilised nation, there are both Buddha and Parashuram in this country," he said.

"Being patient is our culture, but if they provoke us, they will have to pay a big price. In 23 minutes, India took the revenge for years of terrorism," he added. PTI AO TRB