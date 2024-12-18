Cong accuses Guj govt of ignoring farmers for business conglomerate

Ahmedabad, Dec 18 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday sought Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat's intervention alleging the state government was favouring the Adani group by ignoring the plight of farmers and common people.

The opposition party also accused the government of sitting on a report by a commission formed to fix the OBC quota in Panchayat polls.

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by legislative party leader Amit Chavda and ex-Gujarat state unit chief Bharatsinh Solanki, submitted a memorandum to Devvrat in Raj Bhavan.

The Congress alleged that the BJP government has "gifted" nearly 6.14 crore sq meters of land in Kutch to Adani Group at a nominal rate of Rs 2 to Rs 25 per sq meter.

However, the same government has stopped giving plots of 50 to 100 square yards at concessional rates to the poor and middle-class to build houses, the Congress claimed.

The Congress stated that the state government had signed an agreement with Adani Power in 2007 to purchase electricity at Rs 2.89 and Rs 2.35 per unit. However, the power is now being purchased at Rs 8.85 per unit, resulting in the government paying Rs 8,160 crore in just two years to the Adani entity.

The opposition party also alleged that the government was not releasing a report for fixing the OBC quota in Panchayat polls, which has delayed the electoral exercise.

A "dedicated commission" headed by Justice KS Jhaveri (retd) of the Gujarat HC was constituted by the government in July 2022 to collect and analyse data about the nature and implications of backwardness in local bodies, an exercise necessary for fixing OBC quota in panchayat polls.

As directed by the Supreme Court, seats to be reserved for OBC candidates in each local body will be decided as per the recommendations of the Jhaveri Commission following a detailed study.

The party has alleged that elections to nearly 7,000 village Panchayats and 75 municipalities have been on hold because the state government has not released this report and demanded that it be released immediately.

The party also demanded a farm loan waiver claiming farmers are reeling under debt amounting to Rs 3.64 lakh crore. PTI PJT NSK