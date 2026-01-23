Cong accuses Guv of ''disrespecting'' Constitution, national anthem; BJP seeks action against MLAs

Bengaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Friday demanded that Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader take disciplinary action against Congress legislators who "disrespected" Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inside the Assembly on January 22, during the joint sitting of the state legislature.

As the BJP demanded that a resolution be passed condemning the incident and apologising to the governor, the Congress government accused Gehlot of "violating the Constitution" by refusing to read the state-prepared address to the joint session of the legislature and confining his customary speech to just three lines.

It also accused the governor of "disrespecting the national anthem" by walking out of the House before it was played and demanded that he apologise to the people of the state and the Assembly.

As the governor proceeded toward the exit door after concluding his three-line address on Thursday, some ruling legislators, including MLC B K Hariprasad, objected and gheraoed him by shouting slogans. They were removed by the security staff.

The opposition BJP on Friday demanded a speaker's ruling and action against the Congress legislators who "disrespected" the governor.

However, Khader said he needs time to consider all aspects and will give his ruling in the days ahead.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, "The governor was escorted into the Assembly respectfully, with sounds of the band by you (speaker), the CM, and others, but no one came to his support when he left." "Videos are showing how Congress legislators treated the governor. What would have happened if someone had attacked him? The House comes under your jurisdiction; you have to give a ruling and take action," he added.

Pointing out that the governor was accused of "disrespecting" the national anthem by the ruling side as he exited the House before it was played, he asked, "Was the remote control to play the national anthem given to the governor? If the national anthem was not played, what is his fault?" Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, who is responsible for the smooth conduct of proceedings, accused the governor of "running away" from the House.

He also said that the governor did not read the full address to the joint sitting of the legislature.

Senior BJP MLA C N Ashwath Narayan, citing the rules of the Karnataka legislature, said that the speaker should take action in the very next sitting regarding any violation of order in the House during the Governor's address.

"So, the speaker should immediately take action against those Congress MLAs who gheraoed the governor and disrespected the House," he said.

Another BJP MLA, Sunil Kumar, questioned the speaker's inaction against ruling party MLAs.

He pointed out that Khader, during his first session after taking office in 2023, had suspended nine opposition MLAs for disrespecting the Chair, and 18 BJP MLAs were suspended in another session based on a motion moved by the government.

"As per the rules, Congress legislators, including the law minister, who disrespected the governor, should be suspended," he said.

Citing rules, Ashoka demanded that the speaker give a ruling immediately and announce action against those who disrespected the governor in the House.

"The whole House should condemn the incident yesterday, and the speaker should immediately give the ruling," he added.

Patil reiterated the allegation that the governor, who is bound by the Constitution, violated it by not reading the entire address prepared by the cabinet to the joint sitting of the legislature.

The issue of the governor not following the address prepared by the elected state government is a matter of discussion across the country, especially in South Indian states ruled by non-BJP governments.

Patil even claimed that governors in Raj Bhavans (Lok Bhavans) are receiving calls from the Centre.

"The governor's address is a statement outlining the government's policies; it is not written to please the governor," he said.

He added that he "stands by the statement he made in the Assembly on the fact that the governor ran away without completing his address." Patil also accused the governor of "disrespecting the national anthem and walking away" without waiting for it to be played after finishing his three-line address to the joint session.

"This is against the Constitution; he should apologise to the people of Karnataka and the House," he said.

However, former Law Minister Suresh Kumar said that the government had made an address to the legislature as mandated by the Constitution, but it is left to the governor's discretion what and how much he reads from it, as per Article 163(2) of the Constitution.

"Also, if the governor is made to speak against a law passed by Parliament and approved by the President, who is his appointing authority, how can he do it," the BJP MLA asked.

Ashoka pointed out that earlier too, Governors Hansraj Bhardwaj in 2010 and Khurshed Alam Khan in 1998 had confined their addresses to the legislature in just a few lines.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervened and said, "The governor is the head of the state, custodian of the Constitution. The governor has disrespected the national anthem by not waiting for it. You (BJP) should not defend him." PTI KSU SA