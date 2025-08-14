Cong accuses Modi govt of being 'biased' in allocating semi-conductor projects

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of being "biased" against opposition-ruled states in allocating semiconductor manufacturing projects.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the Modi government has green signalled four semi-conductor manufacturing projects in the country.

"After doing detailed home work, a leading private company had submitted its application for a project in Telangana. This was approved on the condition that it relocates to Andhra Pradesh," he said on X.

"Much earlier similar transfer of locations were forced through. Two semiconductor manufacturing projects were compelled to shift their proposed location from Telangana to Gujarat. Similarly, another factory planned for Tamil Nadu got approval on the condition that it shifts to Gujarat," Ramesh claimed.

"Need anything more be said? The PM speaks of competition among states that will make India strong. But if the umpire is so blatantly biased, the competition becomes a farce," the Congress leader said.

His remarks come days after the Union Cabinet approved four semiconductor plants, including a unit backed by US technology major Intel and Lockheed Martin, entailing a total investment of Rs 4,594 crore in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Speaking about the new semiconductor projects approved by the Cabinet, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said two major projects will be set up in Odisha and one each in Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

"Cabinet has approved four semiconductor plants that will be set up in Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said chief ministers of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh spoke to him after cabinet nod for the project and shared that the construction of plants will be started at the earliest.

All these plants will be operational in 2-3 years, Vaishnaw had said. PTI ASK DV DV