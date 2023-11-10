Cong accuses Odisha's governor of breaching protocol by meeting CM at his residence

Bhubaneswar, Nov 10 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Friday accused Odisha Governor Raghubar Das of breaching protocol by visiting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence and meeting him without having any justified reasons.

The allegation was levelled by former minister and senior Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo here a day after the newly appointed governor met Patnaik at Naveen Niwas, the official residence of the chief minister.

"The governor has violated protocol by meeting the chief minister at his house. After meeting the prime minister in New Delhi, the governor returned to Odisha and went to the chief minister’s residence. A governor should not pay visit to a chief minister unless there is urgency like CM’s health issues," Kanungo, who is also chairman of OPCC’s manifesto committee, told reporters here.

Seeking a reply from the Raj Bhavan, the Congress leader asked what business did the governor have at Naveen Niwas.

"Whether he went to the CM's residence to deliver any urgent message from the prime minister or the chief minister is very sick or to give a Diwali gift? The Raj Bhavan or his secretariat need to clarify," Kanungo said.

Governor Odisha, the official X handle of Das, wrote, "Hon'ble Governor Shri @dasraghubar paid a courtesy visit to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @Naveen_Odisha at Naveen Niwas today. He discussed about development of Odisha in details and wished hon'ble CM good health and active life in service of the state." Patnaik also wrote on 'X', "Glad to meet Hon’ble Governor of #Odisha, Shri @dasraghubarJi. Discussed on various topics concerning Odisha and looking forward to working with him for the welfare of the state and its people".

Reacting to the statement of the Congress leader, BJP chief whip in the Assembly, Mohan Majhi, said the Congress is playing politics by making such a statement.

"As the governor has paid a courtesy call, there should not be much talk on this. The Congress is playing politics," Majhi said.

Senior BJD leader and minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said, "Where is the problem in greeting the head of the state on Diwali?" PTI BBM AAM AAM MNB