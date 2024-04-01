Cong accuses PM Modi of 'insulting' President

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Congress Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "insulting" President Droupadi Murmu by remaining seated while she presented the Bharat Ratna to BJP veteran L K Advani.

President Murmu conferred the country's highest civilian honour on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Advani at his residence here on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here on Monday, Chairman of the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Udit Raj said that while giving the award to Advani, President Murmu was standing while Modi was sitting "like a king", which amounted to disrespect to the President of the country.

Raj alleged that the Modi government was repeatedly insulting President Murmu and had also insulted former President Ramnath Kovind.

He said such insult was aimed at the tribals and Dalits and it will not be tolerated.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Advani's family members. PTI ASK TIR TIR