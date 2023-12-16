Congress accuses Shah of 'contempt of Parliament' by speaking on security breach on TV, not in House

New Delhi: The Congress Friday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of "contempt of Parliament" by speaking to TV channels on the security breach issue and not in the House when it is in session and said both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are unlikely to function till he makes a statement on the matter.

The opposition parties have decided to raise the issue in both Houses on Monday.

They said the first requirement for both Houses to function is a statement from the Home Minister followed by a discussion on the security breach matter. They said the Home Minister was being "arrogant" by speaking on TV channels and not inside Parliament on the serious issue.

They were referring to Shah's interview to Rahul Kanwal at Agenda Aaj Tak where the Home Minister spoke about Parliament security breach.

The Congress also did not attend the meeting of floor leaders convened by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP government of trying to divert the attention from the real issues and wondered why the Home Minister was not willing to make a statement in the house. He also said the role played by the BJP MP from Mysuru who provided the visitor passes to the intruders.

"The INDIA bloc parties are united (over the demand) that the first requirement to keep both Houses running is a statement by the home minister," he said, indicating that the opposition would cause uproar in both Houses on Monday, demanding a statement from Shah.

"If the Home Minister can speak to TV channels at length when Parliament is in session, why does he not deem it fit and appropriate (to speak in Parliament).

"In fact, this is a contempt of Parliament. It is a contempt of Parliamentary traditions. Ministers never make such great statements on serious issues when Parliament is in session, outside Parliament. They take Parliament into confidence," Ramesh said.

He wondered why is the home minister "simply unwilling to make a statement".

The Congress leader noted that while the BJP is ready to make a statement on GDP growth in a quarter, "why can't they make a statement on the most serious security breach in the last 22 years in Parliament and that too in the new building which was inaugurated a few months ago."

"All these are diversionary tactics. At some stage, the real issues of employment and jobs will have to be discussed," Ramesh said, adding let the Home Minister speak in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, make a statement and let the house function.

Asked about what had transpired in the meeting of the floor leaders that the chairman had called, Ramesh said, "We could not go to the meeting yesterday and today and the reason is that the demand of our Leader in the House is being repeatedly ignored. He is not allowed to speak. When he gets up to speak, the BJP members start shouting."

To a question seeking the Congress' response to slapping of terrorism charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on those arrested for the security breach in Parliament, he said, "We know it is frustration due to unemployment and lack of jobs."

"But, right now the only issue which is agitating the INDIA parties is how did security breach of this magnitude happen in this great building which was touted as a technological marvel by the prime minister a few months ago," Ramesh said.

"What was the role played by the BJP MP from Mysuru in facilitating the entry of the intruders?" Ramesh said charges under the UAPA have been filed against the intruders and the Home Minister is unwilling to make a statement in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This is the real issue, he asserted.

"The BJP is a past master in trying to divert attention from these issues," he said, reacting to allegations that the intruders are linked to the opposition.

"The Home Minister is arrogant. He talks about the security lapses of the House on TV channel shows. But he is not ready to say the same thing inside the Parliament," the Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha said.

"Until the Home Minister comes to both Houses and makes a statement, I see very little possibility of the two Houses functioning. If he (Shah) doesn't break his silence, the INDIA parties' position is that it would be difficult for the two Houses to run," Ramesh said.

He said it was unfortunate that two days of the Winter session was washed out. "We did not want a washout." Noting that 14 MPs have been suspended for raising the demand in Parliament, Ramesh asked, "What is their mistake? They were only demanding a statement from the Home Minister."

Taking a swipe at Shah, Ramesh said since there was no involvement of Jawaharlal Nehru in this incident, he has not made a statement. "If the Home Minister was able to link it to Nehru he would have given a statement."