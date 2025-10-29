Cong against Assam's development, wants youths to join militancy, alleges Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged that the "Congress ecosystem" is against the state's development, and the opposition party wants the youth to return to militancy.

Sarma made the comments while responding to Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge's purported statement that investments meant for the southern state were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam, after being "arm-twisted" by the Centre.

The CM said, "I think Priyank Kharge, (state Congress president) Gaurav Gogoi and the entire Congress ecosystem do not want Assam's development. There is no provision in the Constitution that industries will go only to Karnataka. Do they demand that it's their birthright to have all industries there?" "If so, then tomorrow, Assamese people will say that they won't be with India. When our youths go to Karnataka, they demand that their local youths should get the jobs. Then where will our boys go?" asked the CM.

He stressed that Kharge and Gogoi's comments in support of the Karnataka minister are "extreme disrespect" to the Northeastern state.

"Priyank Kharge has demoralised the youths of Assam. As a result, the youths of Assam will go to ULFA and jungle as militants. They do not want peace in Assam. Today we are bringing back youths of Assam from militancy, but the Congress wants to push the youths towards militancy," Sarma alleged.

The chief minister alleged that the Congress party is all along against the interest of Assam.

"They do not want any industry in Assam. This is a blatant attempt by Priyank Kharge against the national interest of our country," Sarma claimed.

The Karnataka IT industry is being run by youths from other states as it lacks human resources, he asserted.

The CM stressed that it is the responsibility of any government to set up industries in economically backward states, and the Congress should be happy and thank the Tatas for establishing a semiconductor unit in Assam.

"They will see in six months how Assamese youths will run the semiconductor unit. I am trying to announce one more such industry in Assam before the assembly elections next year. They will be unhappy in that case too," he added.

Sarma stressed that he does not dislike Karnataka, but said that Karnataka has problems aplenty, and industries should come up in Nagaland and Manipur so that the youths of the Northeast can also live with dignity.

When pointed out that Kharge had termed Sarma as "desperate" and "third class crook", Sarma said, "I am a desperate guy and want to see Assam as a developed state. States in the southern and western part of India are developed. Can't a CM of a Northeastern state dream of the development of his own state? "Is it desperation? That is why his statement shows that he is a first-class idiot. He doesn't understand India and the value of Northeastern states." Sarma also claimed that getting one industry in 75 years is not at all a privilege for Assam.

"The people of Assam should understand what we have done. One semiconductor industry has created worries in a state like Karnataka. However, I am only criticised in Assam. Priyank Kharge has explained it to all people in Assam about our work," he added.

Both leaders from the two states have been engaged in a verbal duel since Sunday with the Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, the son of the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, over setting up of big tech-driven industries like semiconductor unit in Assam.

Sarma on Monday called Priyank as a "first-class idiot" and said the Assam government was considering registering a case against the Karnataka minister for allegedly stating that there is no talent in the Northeastern state for setting up big industries like a semiconductor unit.

Priyanka Kharge shot back by accusing the CM of trying to "whitewash his failures" by giving his statement a "political spin" and said that Sarma should reflect on why young people are leaving Assam to find work elsewhere.

Alleging that after nearly a decade of the BJP rule, Assam now ranks among the bottom five states in crucial development indicators like health, education and economic growth as per NITI Aayog's latest report, Kharge claimed that the only thing Sarma has managed to grow is his own wealth. PTI TR NN