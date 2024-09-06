Cong allegation of ADGP being used to establish link between CPI(M) and RSS a lie: M V Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday termed as a "lie and pure nonsense" the opposition Congress' allegation that ADGP M R Ajithkumar acted as a 'middleman' between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the RSS to disrupt the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival to secure the Lok Sabha poll victory of the BJP candidate in Thrissur.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that it was a false narrative concocted by the Congress to cover the actual reasons behind its poor showing in the Thrissur LS seat where it came third.

Govindan said the long political history of Kerala will show the intense rivalry between the CPI(M) and the RSS which has allegedly killed hundreds of the Left party's workers.

"Therefore, there is no need for the CPI(M) to establish links with the RSS and the BJP. It is the Congress which has links with them and which helped them to win in Thrissur," he contended at a press conference here.

He also said that it does not matter whom the ADGP met with, but the party has no role in that.

His remarks were in response to the recent remarks by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan demanding to know if the CM had dispatched ADGP Ajithkumar, his trusted confidant, to meet with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Thrissur May last year.

The meeting was intended to avoid the investigation by central agencies against the CM and to enter into a political understanding during the election, Satheesan had alleged.

The Congress leader had also charged that the ADGP did not intervene in the complaints of police excesses during the Thrissur Pooram night on April 16 this year.

Govindan told reporters that whether the ADGP had any role in connection with the Thrissur Pooram issue is also a matter of investigation.

Satheesan's allegations had come in the wake of a Facebook post by LDF MLA P V Anvar hinting that ADGP Ajithkumar was behind the police interventions in Pooram rituals and the subsequent controversies which had taken the sheen off the annual spectacle held in April this year.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the people.

Nilambur MLA Anvar, recently, had put the Left government in a spot by accusing Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and ADGP Ajithkumar of breaching trust and failing to discharge their duties honestly.

He had alleged that Kumar tapped ministers' phone conversations, had links with gold smuggling rackets and was involved in serious crimes.

The MLA had later told the media that he has given written complaints of his allegations to the CM and the CPI(M) state secretary.

On Friday, during the press conference, Govindan said that Anvar's complaint was examined by the party and it was decided that the allegations need to be investigated at the government level.

For this the government has already constituted a special police team headed by the State Police Chief, he said.

Govindan also said that there were no allegations in the complaint about Sasi and therefore, the party was of the view that no steps need to be taken against the CM's political secretary.

He said that based on the report of the special team, action would be taken against the wrongdoers, whosoever they are.

"Already the SP of Pathanamthitta district has been suspended based on the preliminary findings of the team," he said.

On reporters' query on should the ADGP continue in his post during the special team's probe, Govindan said the investigation was being carried out by the State Police Chief, the senior most police officer in Kerala.

"The report will come in a month. Wait for it. He (ADGP) cannot interfere in any way with the probe.

The CPI(M) state secretary said that the opposition Congress was trying to use the allegations made by Anvar as a political weapon against the Left party and the government for its own gains.

"It is unfortunate that the Congress has to hold protests based on what Anvar is saying. That is the opposition in Kerala.

During the press conference, Govindan also said that around 12 cases have been registered so far against various actors, directors and others in connection with allegations by female actors after the Justice Hema Committee report was released.

The committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry. PTI HMP HMP SS