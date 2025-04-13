Cong alleges BJP MLA's son forcibly entered into temple; ruling party denies

Bhopal, Apr 13 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday alleged that the son of a BJP MLA was involved in the incident wherein a group of people forcibly entered into the famous Mata Tekri temple in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas after it had closed.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, denied the allegations against the MLA's son and said action was being taken against those accused in the case pertaining to the incident.

A group of people forcibly entered the temple on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday after it had closed for the nighr and allegedly beat up its priest as he refused to let them in, police earlier said.

The police on Saturday registered a case, in which the MLA's son was not named.

The CCTV footage of the incident emerged on social media, which showed some SUVs, a couple of them with red beacons, entering into the temple premises, located on a hill in Dewas city.

Reacting to the incident, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari alleged, "The arrogance of power has now grown in the family tree of the BJP leaders. The son of Indore MLA Golu Shukla, who had reached the Chamunda Mata temple in Dewas, got down from the convoy of cars with red lights and beat up the priest because he was not opening the door of the closed temple." The priest failed to get justice even after 36 hours and despite the evidence, he claimed.

The BJP government has now become "slave of goons", he charged.

State Congress media cell chief Mukesh Nayak alleged that the BJP, which calls itself "thekedar" (custodian) of dharma (religion) and culture, has been completely exposed in this incident.

"Indore MLA Golu Shukla's son indulges in hooliganism at 12.40 am (on Saturday) in the temple of Maa Chamunda, beats up the priest, and the BJP is silent. This is the ugly face of the arrogance of power and BJP's fake devotion towards religion," Nayak said.

Asked about the Congress' allegations, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said there was no involvement of MLA Golu Shukla or his son in the incident.

"Those who were responsible for the incident were already booked by the police. Legal action will be taken against all the accused involved in the incident," he said.

Earlier, City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agrawal on Saturday told reporters that the group members asked the priest to open the gates, and when he refused, he was allegedly abused and beaten up.

An FIR was registered against them and the footage of some 50 CCTV cameras was being examined, he said.

Asked if the son of a BJP leader led the group, Agrawal said the case was under investigation. PTI ADU GK