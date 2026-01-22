Cong alleges corruption under BJP govt in MP; writes to PM Modi seeking sacking of CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jan 22 (PTI) Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to sack Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the issue of "corruption" in the state administrative machinery.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari wrote the letter to PM Modi, which he shared with the media on Thursday.

"Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav should immediately resign, taking moral responsibility for the serious administrative collapse, as his leadership appears to be eroding control over the state system," the Congress leader said in the letter.

Currently, corruption, financial irregularities and abuse of power are prevailing in the state, he said, and demanded that an independent and impartial investigation needs to be conducted into the graft at the district administration level across the state, either by a central agency or an independent committee.

Taking to social media platform X, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar asked how will people get justice when responsible officials heading the administration at the district level are embroiled in the selfish process of "transactions".

This is not good governance, but an institutionalised model of corruption, he alleged. PTI MAS NP