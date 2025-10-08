Cong alleges discrepancies in Jal Jeevan Mission in Manipur, seeks court-monitored probe

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday alleged that there were discrepancies in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Manipur and demanded a court-monitored investigation into it.

The opposition party also claimed that "recurring discrepancies" across districts suggest possible large-scale misuse of public funds, lack of accountability and failure to monitor mechanisms by the implementing agencies.

There was no immediate reaction from the Centre over the allegations.

Congress MP from Inner Manipur, A Bimol Akoijam, said he wants the nation to know that a "huge scandal" is taking place under the JJM in Manipur.

"I have been following this as part of the DISHA committee meeting. In the Lok Sabha, I asked the minister to provide the details of how many houses have been provided with water connections.

"The reply mentioned that before the scheme was launched in August 2019, there were around 26,000 (5.74 per cent of the rural households) that had tap water connections in Manipur. After the launch of this scheme, it grew to 3,33,539 additional rural households with tap water connections," he said at a press conference at the Congress' Indira Bhawan headquarters here.

Thus, as of July 28, 2025, out of 4,51,619 rural households in the state, the provision of tap water supply is available to 3,59,459 (79.59%) rural households, he said.

"I also asked for a district-wise breakup and how much money was spent on these, and they responded by mentioning that Rs 1,202 crore has been utilised, of which the central share utilised is Rs 1,078.82 crore and the state's share is Rs 124.03 crore," he said.

Akoijam alleged that during his field visits, he discovered that in every village visited, not a single household reported having a functional tap water supply, contradicting official claims.

"I have moved a case in the Manipur High Court, as this is a huge scam. I want the nation to know that such a huge scandal is taking place under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Manipur, " the Congress MP said.

Akoijam claimed that he visited several villages, including Toubul, Nachou, Phubala, Patsoi Part-II, Kiyamgei and Yurembam.

In every village visited, not a single household reported having a functional tap water supply, contradicting official claims, the party said in a statement.

The MP noted that this is not an isolated case but points to a "systemic issue of data manipulation and fund misappropriation under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Manipur".

Before these visits, numerous complaints from the districts of Senapati, Chandel and Ukhrul had highlighted similar irregularities — where villages were marked as "fully covered" under JJM despite irregular water supply, JJM infrastructure left defunct, incomplete, or non-operational, the Congress said.

These recurring discrepancies across districts suggest possible large-scale misuse of public funds, lack of accountability and failure to monitor mechanisms by the implementing agencies, it said.

Taking cognisance of these discrepancies, Akoijam has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Manipur High Court, seeking a court-monitored investigation into the implementation of the JJM in the state.

The PIL seeks a district-wise comprehensive audit of funds sanctioned and utilised under JJM, verification of household tap water connection claims made by the state and recognition of access to safe drinking water as part of the fundamental Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution, with a minimum guarantee of two hours of daily tap water supply per household across Manipur. PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS