Cong alleges Hanuman Chalisa recital at Lucknow temple stopped by police

Lucknow, January 13 (PTI) Congress workers here on Tuesday claimed they were prevented from marching to the Daskhin Mukhi Hanuman temple in Hazratganj to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, in protest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged insult of the deity.

The state unit of the Congress on Monday called for a Hanuman Chalisa recital at the temple, alleging that the kite flown by the prime minister during the International Kite Festival 2026 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad -- bearing an image of Lord Hamuman -- was a "grave insult" to Sanatan Dharma and devotees of the deity.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai, claiming he too was a devotee of Lord Hanuman, had said he, along with Congress workers, would visit the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple and recite the Hanuman Chalisa, and pray for "good sense" to dawn on the prime minister, and demand an apology from him.

On Tuesday, Rai claimed the state government has adopted a "dictatorial attitude" and cordoned off the Congress office located on Mall Avenue with heavy police deployment and barricades.

He alleged he and other Congress workers were even prevented from offering prayers and reciting the Chalisa at another Hanuman temple located adjacent to the Congress office.

Following this, Congress workers, recited the Hanuman Chalisa near the police barricade at the main gate of the Congress office.

Addressing reporters, the state Congress chief said the depiction of Lord Hanuman, a devout follower of Lord Ram, on a kite was a "grave insult" of religious sentiments.

"Earlier too, visuals were shared portraying the prime minister as the 'protector' of Lord Ram, as someone who has 'brought' Him. The BJP considers itself the contractor of Sanatan Dharma and repeatedly insults Hindus, which is completely unforgivable," Rai said.

He said the Congress condemned and denounced such acts and demanded an apology from the prime minister. PTI ABN ABN ARB ARB