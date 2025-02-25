Cong alleges 'recruitment scam' in UP, demands judicial probe

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Congress Tuesday alleged there has been a "scam" in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh with people from the unreserved category being given reserved seats, and demanded a high-level judicial investigation into the matter.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or the Uttar Pradesh government on the allegation.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress' 24, Akbar Road office here, party MP Tanuj Punia cited a media report to claim that in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh, people from SC, ST and OBC categories were to get jobs on 18,500 reserved seats, but quota was implemented only on 2,637 seats.

Of the reserved seats, the remaining 15,863 were given to people from the unreserved category, he claimed. "This decision is an attack on the reservation given in the Constitution and is against social justice." The BJP government is working to deprive people of Dalit, Scheduled Caste and OBC communities of jobs, he alleged and demanded a high-level judicial probe into this "recruitment scam".

Eligible candidates from the Dalit community, tribal community and OBC community should be selected for the 18,500 vacant seats of reserved categories, Punia demanded.