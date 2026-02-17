Cong alliance will form next govt in Puducherry after upcoming polls: Venugopal

Puducherry, Feb 17 (PTI) Charging the ruling AINRC-BJP dispensation with failing to address issues, including unemployment, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on Tuesday said a Congress coalition government would be formed after the upcoming polls in this union territory.

The AINRC-BJP coalition government "has cheated the people of the UT without addressing unemployment, maintenance of law and order and (those related to) health," he charged.

Addressing party workers at the end of a padayatra (foot-march) here, Venugopal alleged corruption was rampant in the UT.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit during the elections in 2021 he had promised that Puducherry would emerge as the "best". "Has it happened and has the problem of unemployment among the youth been tackled in all these five years," he asked.

Venugopal said that the Congress alliance would form the next government here and would ensure development of Puducherry.

He also said that it was really shocking that a factory producing fake medicines was functioning in Puducherry all these five years posing threat to the health of the people.

"It is the best time now for the people to ensure the formation of Congress alliance government in Puducherry," he said.

He also accused the coalition government of not fulfilling any of the promises made during the 2021 elections.

Puducherry Pradesh Congress committee president and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam and former Chief Minister V Narayanasmy were among those who addressed the gathering.

Former AINRC legislator T P R Selvam joined the Congress in the presence of Venugopal.

The padayatra was held by the PCC from near Gorimedu to the Mission street. PTI CORR SA