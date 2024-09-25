Cong, allies don't like peace in J&K; they want to bring back Art 370: Modi in Haryana

Sonipat (Haryana), Sep 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress, saying the grand old party and its allies do not like peace in Jammu and Kashmir and they want to bring back Article 370.

Bringing back Article 370 will be an insult to the sacrifices of the bravehearts who fought against terrorism in J&K, Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Gohana in this district.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other BJP leaders from the state were also present at the rally. Haryana goes to polls on October 5.

By mentioning J&K, where two of the three-phase polling is over, Modi targeted the Congress which is fighting in alliance with the National Conference (NC) in the Union Territory (UT).

Referring to the J&K polls, he said the Congress and its allies do not like peace there. A number of brave soldiers from Haryana are safeguarding the country's borders. There are many of these from the state who helped normalise the situation in J&K, he said.

When polls are peacefully held in J&K, brave mothers of Haryana feel happy, he said.

"But Congress and their associates do not like peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress wants to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. It again wants to promote terror and 'algav' (separatism) there.

"For appeasement, the Congress wants to implement the agenda of the country's enemy in India. I am sure you will teach the Congress a lesson and I have full belief," he said.

The prime minister said under the BJP government, Haryana has made a place among the top states in industry and agriculture sectors.

"Today, the world's biggest companies are interested in setting up factories in India, he said, adding "when industrialisation increases, its biggest benefit goes to the poor, farmers and Dalits".

He said when big companies invest, it will benefit the youth of Haryana and farmers of the state.

From Gurugram to Faridabad and Sonipat to Panipat, Haryana is becoming the centre of world's big companies, Modi said, adding more than 35 per cent carpets and 20 per cent clothes exported from the country are manufactured in Haryana, he said.

In Kharkhoda here, industrial town is being set up and the endeavour is to ensure maximum employment and jobs to the youth, he said.

Many such industrial towns will be set up elsewhere in state. Maruti's unit is also coming up and many more units will come up, he said.

The prime minister said in three years, lakhs of new jobs connected to the manufacturing sector have been generated. Suzuki company manufactures car in the country and Japanese people purchase it after procuring it from India, he said, referring to the company's unit in the state.

He said with people coming to set up new units and make new investment, Haryana needs a government which gives boost to industry, and appealed to people to bring back the BJP to power.

Referring to Sonipat region, he said this land gave great men like Bhagat Phool Singh, who made girl's education their mission.

"It is my fortune that in 2015, I got the opportunity to launch Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign from Panipat," said Modi.

He said he was satisfied that Haryana benefitted with the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

Referring to the poll-bound state, which was once infamous for its adverse sex ratio, Modi said 10 years ago, there were 866 girls per 1,000 boys, which now is 914 girls per 1,000 boys.

"Today, Haryana's daughters are proving their mettle in sports, police and the armed forces," he said.

Haryana is the country's medal factory, Modi said, as he referred to medal won by sportspersons in the recently concluded Olympics and Paralympics.

Olympic nurseries will be set up in Haryana, he said.

"I am saying with pride that whatever I am today, Haryana has a great contribution in it," he said.

On the occasion, Modi also talked about the BJP's Haryana poll manifesto, which was released recently, in which the party has made various promises, including a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, if voted to power.

Polling for the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8. PTI SUN CHS VSD KSS KSS