Cong, allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014: PM Modi

Jajpur (Odisha), Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress, alleging that the party and its allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014, when they were in power at the Centre.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally here, Modi also said the central government wants Odisha to become the gateway for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

“The massive development work taking place today could have been undertaken earlier also... But in the years before 2014, the entire focus of the Congress and its allies was only on filling their coffers,” he said.

“Over the past 10 years, the BJP-led central government has made huge investments in Odisha. We want Odisha to become the gateway for Viksit Bharat,” the PM asserted.

He also said that a permanent house, tap water and gas connection at home, which were once a dream for the poor, “is now becoming a reality”. PTI AAM RBT