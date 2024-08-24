Cong allies with National Conference ahead of J&K polls as it is hungry for power: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi slammed the Congress for joining hands with the National Conference (NC) ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, alleging that the grand old party is "hungry for power".

He sought clarification from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether his party would "support the National Conference's promise for a separate flag in Jammu and Kashmir".

“Does the Congress support any unrest in Jammu and Kashmir by increasing terrorist activities once again? Will the Congress have the support to promote separatists by talking to the arch-enemy Pakistan, instead of establishing peace by talking to the people of Jammu and Kashmir?" Majhi asked Gandhi in the video message.

He also asked, "Will the Congress party support the cross-border terrorism by opening trade with Pakistan? Will this not affect the local ecosystem?" The BJP leader sought clarification from the Congress on "whether it supports the decision of the National Conference to give government jobs to people involved in terrorism and stone-pelting activities".

Majhi alleged that there was a "conspiracy to end the reservation system by the Congress and its alliance partners".

"The National Conference is going to mete out injustice by ending the reservation system for Dalits, Gujjars and the residents of hill areas. Will the Congress support this?" he questioned.

The chief minister also asked whether the Congress will support "the National Conference's plan to change the name of the 'Shankaracharya Mountain' to 'Takht-e-Sulaiman' and 'Hari Parbat' to 'Koh-e-Maran'." The Odisha chief minister said the Congress must explain its stand on Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference on Thursday announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The 90-member assembly elections will take place in three phases - September 18, September 25, and October 1 - with the vote counting scheduled for October 4. PTI AAM BDC