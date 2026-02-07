Cong always opposes India's economic growth: BJP slams Ramesh's remarks on India-US deal

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday said the India-US trade deal will "significantly" benefit the country and slammed the Congress for claiming that the odds are "stacked heavily against India", accusing the opposition party of always opposing the country's economic growth.

The ruling party's retort came after the Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the interim trade agreement with the United States, claiming that under the deal, the odds are stacked heavily against India and all the "huglomacy and photo-ops" have not amounted to much.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also took a dig at the prime minister with the "Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender" barb, citing a White House release that said Washington will now monitor whether India is importing oil from Russia.

Hitting back at Ramesh, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the Congress is clearly uncomfortable seeing India emerge as a global deal-maker under Modi's leadership.

"Why does Congress always oppose the progress of India's MSMEs, farmers, and the growth of the Indian economy?" Bhandari asked in a post on X.

"Congress cannot digest that under PM Narendra Modi India has sealed both the 'Mother of all Deals' with the EU and now the 'Father of all Deals' with the USA, creating a USD 30-trillion economic opportunity for our farmers, exporters, and MSMEs," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the agreement will significantly benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), farmers and fishermen, while creating new employment opportunities for women and youngsters across the country.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has reached a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement with the United States, opening access to a nearly USD 30 trillion market for Indian exporters," he said.

Patra said a major outcome of the framework is the reduction of reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, along with a zero-tariff access in key sectors, such as generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds and aircraft parts.

"Together, these steps strengthen India's export competitiveness, boost Make in India and expand opportunities for sectors ranging from textiles and leather to chemicals, machinery and artisanal products," he said.

The BJP leader further said that equally important is the clear protection extended to India's sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors, ensuring that farmers' interests and rural livelihoods remain fully safeguarded even as the global trade expands.

"This agreement reflects the growing strength of India-US economic partnership and a shared commitment to sustainable growth, innovation and prosperity for our people as we move forward on the path of Viksit Bharat," he added. PTI PK RC