Cong an exhausted party in Assam, has no support at grassroots level: Sonowal

Dibrugarh (Assam), Feb 17 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday ruled out any chance of Congress coming to power in Assam, saying it is an "exhausted party" with no support at the grassroots level.

In an interview with PTI Videos, the former Assam chief minister Sonowal also said the state and the entire Northeast are among the most peaceful regions in the country and have seen rapid development.

Under the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the past 11 years have brought peace and progress to the northeast and Assam, he asserted.

On what challenge the Congress might pose in the upcoming Assam elections, given that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been made the in-charge, Sonowal said, "The Congress is now exhausted. It does not have any support at the grassroots level. It is only making statements with the help of the media. The party is not committed to the society or the country. It has no real dedication or commitment." He also said illegal immigration is a major issue and our government has always been fighting against it.

"Because of our presence here, the local people feel secure. Whether STs, SCs, or other OBCs, the BJP has been successful in providing security to all communities. Through the NDA government in Assam, the party has ensured protection of land, property, dignity, and heritage," he asserted.

"As a result, people believe that with the BJP in power, our youth and students will have more opportunities to progress. That is why people, especially in the northeast, have great trust and confidence in Prime Minister Modi. They believe that whatever he promises, he delivers," he added.

On the recent Union budget, Sonowal said the biggest feature of this budget is that it focuses on youth, farmers, the poor and women.

"These are the most important pillars of our society. If we empower all sections, strengthen them and improve their economic condition, it will help advance the country's development journey," he said.

He claimed that during Congress rule, India did not receive due respect on global platforms. "Today, no matter how developed a country is, India is given priority and importance." On the trade deals, Sonowal said, "The Congress is frustrated. During its long tenure, it could not achieve anything. It neither gave farmers an opportunity to build their identity and position in the global market, nor did it support our MSME sector or small and large industries. Since it could not deliver, it is frustrated, unhappy and jealous. The jealousy stems from the fact that it could not do what has been achieved now." PTI DR ZMN