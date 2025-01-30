Cong and AAP now exposing each other's corruption: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Taking potshots at the Congress and AAP, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday alleged that the two parties gave clean chits to each other about six months ago and are now exposing their corruption.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has given a statement for the AAP's liquor scam that it was an open corruption and the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt.

He (Kejriwal) is giving certificates of honesty to himself even after that, he added.

Trivedi said the AAP supremo alleged that the Congress is involved in the National Herald corruption case.

"Both these scams are unique in Indian politics. In connection with liquor scam, you have never seen that a policy government formed and later takes it back. After withdrawing, they have said that the policy was good and defended it in media," he said.

The National Herald case is important in that way where a party has scammed its own institute. The BJP had nothing to do with these two cases since the National Herald case was started in October 2013 when the Congress government was at the Centre and the first allegation of liquor scam was levelled by the Congress, the BJP MP stated.

"One thing is clear in front of the people of Delhi that both these parties lie. They were giving clean chits to each other six months ago and now exposing each other's corruption. It means that the Congress Party was lying on the National Herald and the AAP was lying on the liquor scam," he alleged.

Trivedi further claimed that the Centre gave Rs 8,500 crore to clean Yamuna. PTI NIT AS AS