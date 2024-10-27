Cong Andheri West nominee Sachin Sawant seeks reconsideration of his candidature

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant, who has been fielded from the Andheri West seat in Mumbai, has asked the party leadership to reconsider his candidature.

Advertisment

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ameet Satam from the seat for the November 20 polls.

Sawant told PTI on Sunday that he has spoken to All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and urged that his candidature from Andheri West constituency be reconsidered.

"I had asked for Vandre East, but that seat has gone to the Shiv Sena (UBT) (alliance partner). I have also said there is resentment over my candidature among local congress leaders in Andheri West," he added.

Advertisment

As per the lists of nominees released by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies so far, the Congress has got 10 out of the 36 seats in Mumbai in the seat-sharing deal, resulting in unrest among the Mumbai party cadre.

A Congress functionary claimed the party has left its Mumbai unit in a lurch due to infighting among the city and the state units.