Cong appoints 6 DCC chiefs for Delhi; names senior observers for MCD bypolls

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Congress on Friday appointed six new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents for Delhi and named senior observers and ward in-charges for the upcoming MCD byelections.

According to a statement issued by AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, the appointments have been approved by the Congress president with immediate effect.

Mahender Bhaskar has been appointed president of the Karol Bagh DCC, Mohammad Usman for Chandni Chowk, Rajesh Yadav for Najafgarh, Sumit Sharma for Krishna Nagar, Virender Sharma for Mehrauli and Mohinder Mangla for New Delhi.

The party also announced senior observers and ward in-charges for 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards that will go to polls on November 30, including Chandni Chowk, Shalimar Bagh-B, Greater Kailash, Dwarka-B, Sangam Vihar-A and Dakshin Puri, among others.

Senior observers appointed include Rajesh Lilothia for Chandni Chowk, Haroon Yusuf for Chandni Mahal and Hari Shankar Gupta for Shalimar Bagh-B.

Other senior observers are C P Mittal (Ashok Vihar), Anil Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), Vijay Lochav (Naraina), Abhishek Dutt (Greater Kailash), Jag Pravesh (Mundka), Kamal Kant Sharma (Dwarka-B), Krishna Tirath (Dichau Kalan), Hassan Ahmed (Sangam Vihar-A) and Jitender Kochar (Dakshin Puri).

Bypolls to 12 wards of the MCD will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on December 3.

The filing of nominations will begin on November 3. The last date of filing of nominations will be November 10 and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination will be November 15, it said.

The BJP held nine of the 12 wards earlier, and the remaining three were represented by AAP councillors. PTI SLB KSS KSS