Cong appoints Ajoy Kumar as comminications in-charge for Telangana polls

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday appointed Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of communications for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

The AICC has appointed Ajoy Kumar as in-charge of the entire communications, including media, social media and war room, for the 2023 assembly elections in Telangana with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The notification for the Telangana elections will be issued on November 3 and the polling will take place on November 30. The results will be announced on December 3.