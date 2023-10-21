Cong appoints Ashok Chavan, M S Boseraju special observers for Telangana polls

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and party leader M S Boseraju as special observers for the November 30 Telangana assembly elections.

It also appointed former MP Ajoy Kumr as AICC observer for media preparations in Telangana, party leader Supriya Shrinate for poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari for Chhattisgarh.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ashok Shankarrao Chavan and N S Boseraju as AICC special observers for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana with immediate effect," an official statement from the party said.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Ajoy Kumar, Supriya Shrinate and Pramod Tiwari as AICC observers to oversee the media preparations for the ensuing assembly elections-2023 in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively, with immediate effect," another official order from the party said.

While assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17 and Rajasthan on November 25. Telangana assembly elections will be held on November 30.

The counting of votes in all the states would take place on December 3.

The Congress is seeking to oust the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government which has ruled Telangana for two consecutive terms. PTI SKC SKC TIR TIR