Cong appoints Gehlot, Maken, Bajwa as observers for Haryana polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday named Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as the AICC senior observers for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana.

The party has announced the names of 89 candidates for the Haryana polls and left one seat, Bhiwani, for the CPI(M).

A statement by the Congress said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Gehlot, Maken and Bajwa as senior observers for the Haryana polls.

While Maken is the party's treasurer, Gehlot is a former chief minister of Rajasthan and Bajwa is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly.

The 90-member Haryana assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8. PTI ASK IJT IJT