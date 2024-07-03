Cong appoints Pratibha Shinde as vice president of Maharashtra unit

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls later this year, the Congress on Wednesday appointed Pratibha Shinde as vice president of its Maharashtra unit.

Shinde is a prominent social activist who had joined the Congress in December last year.

Nana Patole is the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal of the appointment of Pratibha Shinde as vice president of MPCC, with immediate effect, the party said in a statement. PTI ASK KVK KVK