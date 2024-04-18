Cong appoints Salman Soz as AICC observer for Thiruvananthapuram LS seat

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday appointed Salman Soz as the AICC Observer for the Lok Sabha election in the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament constituency where senior party leader Shashi Tharoor is locked in a triangular contest.

Tharoor is up against BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI's Pannyan Raveendran.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Salman Soz as the AICC Observer for the Lok Sabha election in the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament Constituency in Kerala with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

Elected to the seat in 2009, Tharoor had served as the Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State for External Affairs in Congress-led UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments.

Tharoor had scored a hat-trick in the 2019 general elections with a margin of 99,989 votes over his nearest rival.

Tharoor has been campaigning round-the-clock and talking about his development work in the constituency. He is confident that he would beat the challenge of a three-way contest and secure a record fourth term from Thiruvananthapuram.

Polling for the Lok Sabha polls will be held in Kerala on April 26 and votes will be counted nationwide on June 4.