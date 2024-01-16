Cong appoints Tika Ram Jully as CLP leader in Rajasthan, heralds generational change

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday initiated a generational change in Rajasthan by appointing Tika Ram Jully as the legislative party leader while continuing with Govind Singh Dotasra as the state unit chief.

The Congress had not appointed anyone as the CLP leader after the party lost in last month's assembly elections under Ashok Gehlot.

Tika Ram Jully (43) was a Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Gehlot government. He is the MLA from Alwar Rural Assembly constituency in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Tika Ram Jully as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan with immediate effect," an official communication from party general secretary K C Venugopal said.

"Congress president has also approved the proposal of the continuation of Shri Govind Singh Dotasra as the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee," the order from Venugopal also said.

Sources said Jully is considered close to former Union minister Jitendra Singh as he hails from his area Alwar.

Rajasthan has seen a change at the political helm with both Congress and BJP replacing their old guard with younger leaders. PTI SKC RT