Cong appoints Uday Bhanu Chib from Jammu new IYC president, replaces Srinivas BV

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday appointed Uday Bhanu Chib the president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), making him the second leader from Jammu and Kashmir to head the key frontal organisation of the party after Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The appointment comes amid a key three-phase assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chib replaces Srinivas B V whose more than five years' tenure was seen as an eventful one for the IYC with his relief work during the Covid pandemic being a major talking point in the media.

Chib was serving as the general secretary of IYC and is a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Uday Bhanu Chib as the president of the Indian Youth Congress with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Srinivas B V, it added.

Chib is the second leader from J&K to head IYC. Azad, a former Congress leader, was the chief of IYC from 1980-82.

While the NSUI has had two recent presidents from J&K before the current president Varun Choudhary -- Fairoz Khan and Neeraj Kundan -- Chib is the first from J&K to head the IYC in over four decades.

Soon after the announcement of his appointment, Chib called on Kharge and vowed to strengthen the Congress' youth wing.

On Friday, Chib had posted a picture with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and wrote, "A memorable meet with my leader @RahulGandhi ji! Your struggle and perseverance for social justice is an inspiration to all of us." Chib comes from the Jammu North assembly constituency and is the son of Congress leader Hari Singh Chib.

Chib was also part of the Congress manifesto committee for the J&K Assembly elections.

Chib has a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Civil and an MBA.

He is a former national secretary NSUI, in-charge of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. He is also a former state president NSUI J&K.

Congratulating Chib, outgoing IYC chief Srinivas B V said, "Warmest congratulations to my brother, Uday Bhanu Chib, on being appointed the new president of Indian Youth Congress. I've had the privilege of seeing Uday strengthen the organization for over a decade, from NSUI to Youth Congress, as a former state president and NOB of NSUI - IYC." "It's a testament to Rahul Gandhi's system, which empowers young Congress workers with no political background to climb the ladder. I'd like to thank Congress President Shri Kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ji, LoP my Leader Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, AICC GS Priyanka Gandhi ji, and AICC GS Organisation K C Venugopal ji, IYC in charge Krishna Allavaru ji for giving me an opportunity to serve & this wonderful decision." "I'm confident that Uday Bhanu Chib will be the voice of the Congress party, from the streets to the power corridors, by empowering the IYC election system and youth congress workers," Srinivas BV said.

"Best wishes to Uday as I sign off as the IYC President to begin my journey as a Congress Karykarta and soldier of Rahul Gandhi. I'll try to pen down my emotions in a separate post. Signing off!" he said.

The IYC, in a post, congratulated Uday Bhanu Chib on his appointment as the new president of Indian Youth Congress.

"A huge thank you to the outgoing president @srinivasiyc for his exceptional leadership and successful tenure," the IYC said.