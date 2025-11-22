Cong appoints Vinay Kumar as new Himachal PCC chief

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday appointed Vinay Kumar as the new president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Pratibha Singh.

Kumar was the Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha and tendered his resignation from the post. Speaker Kuldeep Pathania accepted his resignation.

"Congress president has appointed Vinay Kumar as the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president, Pratibha Singh," an official party communication said.

The appointment had been held up for quite some time and the hill state did not have a Pradesh Congress Committee for a few months after the previous committee was dissolved.