Cong approaches CBI for probe into 'irregularities' at Tezpur University

Tezpur (Assam), Dec 8 (PTI) The Congress Legislature Party in Assam on Monday filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for initiating a probe against Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh for his alleged corruption and other forms of irregularities.

The opposition party's student wing NSUI has also lodged a police complaint in Hailakandi district against Singh, who has been absent from the central university since September 22 after a student-led agitation was initiated against him.

The varsity in Sonitpur district of Assam has been under a complete shutdown since November 29, as a joint forum of all stakeholders has demanded removal of the VC and start of an enquiry against his actions.

"I write this letter in the interest of transparency, public accountability and protection of public funds, with a request that the Anti-Corruption Bureau/CBI conduct an independent enquiry into multiple allegations of financial, administrative and statutory irregularities that have arisen at Tezpur University over the past several years," the Congress said in its letter to CBI's Guwahati head.

These concerns have been widely circulated in public forums, raised formally by students, faculty bodies and staff associations, and some have also emerged through official institutional mechanisms such as replies to Right to Information applications, said the letter signed by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and MLAs Nurul Huda and Sibamoni Bora.

"Initiate a thorough, time-bound, impartial inquiry into the alleged financial and administrative irregularities at Tezpur University. Examine procurement records, tender documents, and financial transactions from the past several years," the opposition party urged the CBI.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) also requested the central probe agency to verify the RTI-related claim that crucial documents pertaining to the VC's appointment and qualifications are 'not available in the office'.

"Ensure accountability and transparency in accordance with the laws governing public institutions. Given the scale of public funds involved and the importance of Tezpur University for the region, an independent investigation is essential to restore institutional credibility," it added.

The Congress stressed that the "irregularities" being committed at Tezpur University can be probed under various sections of the law such as undue advantage without consideration, criminal misconduct, habitual offender and organised crime among others.

Meanwhile, the district unit of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) filed a complaint at Hailakandi Police Station alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and money laundering, among others, against the VC.

"He (Singh) has indulged in systematic, large-scale corruption, misappropriation of public funds running into several crores of rupees, criminal breach of trust of money entrusted to him as a public servant, cheating students by collecting various fees without providing corresponding services, and criminal misconduct by abusing his official position for pecuniary advantage," it claimed.

The situation in Tezpur University had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the varsity community is also protesting against the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction carried out under Singh's administration.

The protesters have said that the University will remain closed until a formal communication from the Centre is received regarding removal of the VC.

The picturesque campus witnessed high voltage drama from Saturday afternoon till wee hours on Sunday, when a top delegation from the Union Ministry of Education, led by Secretary Vineet Joshi, could not leave the premises till around midnight and was stuck inside their vehicles for more than three hours.

The high-level team was allowed to leave post midnight following a hand-written assurance in a blank paper by Department of Higher Education's Joint Secretary Saumya Gupta, who was a part of the delegation.

Students, teachers and non-teaching staff, under the aegis of a joint platform Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), have been protesting against the beleaguered VC Singh against his alleged corruption and other forms of irregularities, and demanded his removal along with an enquiry against his actions.

The TUUF expressed disappointment that even after 80 consecutive days of peaceful protest, no concrete resolution or actionable assurance had been provided to remove the VC.

All end-term examinations have been cancelled, and the Tezpur University Teachers' Association (TUTA) and Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (TUNTEA) have extended their full support to the agitation.

The VC abstained from the campus after the university had witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between him and students on September 22, leading to a situation where Singh had to nearly flee from the spot.

In a dramatic turn of events at the varsity, the senior-most faculty member, Bhattacharyya, had assumed charge as acting Vice Chancellor suo-motu on Friday, citing the Tezpur University Act, 1993. PTI TR TR NN