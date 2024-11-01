Cong approved book 'glorifying' culprits of Godhra train incident: Rajasthan minister

Kota (Rajasthan) Nov 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Friday accused the previous Congress government of approving a book "glorifying" the culprits of the 2002 Godhra train incident.

The state government has recalled the books -- 'Adrashya Log' by Harsh Mander and 'Jeevan Ki Bahar' by Madhav Gadgil -- which were dispatched to the government schools' libraries under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The book 'Adrashya Log' carries a chapter on the 2002 Godhra train incident. Speaking to PTI, Dilawar said that the books were selected by the Congress government.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was burnt at Gujarat’s Godhra, triggering riots in the state.

Meanwhile, the 'Jeevan Ki Bahar' book was recalled for reportedly using "indecent" words to describe animal reproduction process.

"This book ('Adrashya Log') was selected and approved during the previous state government's reign. Without any thought and understanding, the culprits of the Godhra incident are glorified in it," Dilawar said.

Dilawar, who represents Ramganjmandi assembly seats in Kota, said that the books have been recalled and replaced with 'Vaccine Ki Gatha' by Sajjan Singh Yadav and 'Chidi Ko Moti Ladio', a Rajasthani language publication.

He further said that the recalled books were not part of the school syllabus and were supposed to be kept in the school library.

In a video message, released later in the day, Dilawar said that during the Congress government in Rajasthan, the selection committee, presided by the then-education secretary, had selected 99 other books in 2003.

Meanwhile, he expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party winning in all the seven state assembly constituencies which are set to go for bypoll on November 13.

He further added that the work and planning to implement the New Education Policy 2020 in the state education is underway and it is likely to be fully introduced within the next two to three years. PTI COR HIG HIG