Cong asks CM Shinde to initiate legal action on MLA Gaikwad for 'chop tongue' remarks on Rahul

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Monday asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to clarify his stand over the controversial remarks made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad against Rahul Gandhi and demanded legal action.

Gaikwad has announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

“Eknath Shinde should clarify his stand over Gaikwad's remarks. There should be legal action, otherwise, Congress party workers will take some decisive action against Gaikwad,” Patole said.

The Congress leader accused the BJP and its allies of deliberately distorting Rahul Gandhi's statements.

"During his foreign visit, Rahul Gandhi said that the 50 per cent cap on reservations could be lifted. But his growing popularity has frustrated the BJP and its allies, making them insecure. They are deliberately spreading distorted versions of his speech,” Patole alleged. PTI ND NSK