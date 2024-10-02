Cong asks PM Modi why dues to Jharkhand not released yet

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore in Jharkhand, the Congress on Wednesday asked him about the promises he had made in the state before the last assembly elections.

While accusing the prime minister of meting out "step-motherly treatment" towards Jharkhand, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked why Rs 1.36 lakh crore due to the state has not been released.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due soon and the BJP is seeking to wrest back the state from the JMM-Congress alliance.

"The non-biological PM is in Jharkhand today. Three questions he must answer - Why is he not releasing 1.36 lakh crores due to Jharkhand," Ramesh asked.

He claimed the Central government still owes Jharkhand lakhs of crores of rupees in coal royalties and central scheme benefits.

In Jharkhand, he said, coal mines are operated by subsidiaries of Coal India Limited who owe huge sums of money to the state government.

"There is an outstanding of Rs 1,01,142 crore for 'non-payment of land compensation', Rs 32,000 crore under 'common cause dues' head, and Rs 2,500 crore under 'washed coal royalty' head," he said.

"Sadly, given the BJP's track record in opposition-ruled states, the step-motherly treatment being dished out to Jharkhand is hardly a surprise. What happened to the non-biological PM's favourite slogan - Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas? Where are the Rs 1,36,042 crores that Jharkhand and its people are due," the Congress leader asked.

"Why is the non-biological PM denying 8 lakh people of Jharkhand the homes they were promised,' he also asked.

Ramesh said the Centre is yet to provide benefits to 8 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Jharkhand under the Centre's flagship housing scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

In 2021-2022, he said, despite the scheme's portal listing more than 10 lakh beneficiaries, only 4 lakh homes were sanctioned.

"Most recently, about two lakh beneficiaries were arbitrarily removed from the list by the Ministry of Rural Development. Where are the 8 lakh homes that Jharkhand and its people are entitled to," the Congress leader asked.

He also asked where are the engineering colleges that the PM had promised in 2014 are.

During his campaign for Jharkhand's 2014 assembly elections, he said the PM had promised a range of industrial and educational projects, including a premier IT institution and several engineering colleges.

"However, only two institutions were ever established, NIELET Ranchi and CIPET Khunti. These too, after 9 and 7 years respectively, do not have a permanent campus. Dr. Manmohan Singh's Government, on the other hand, established high-quality institutions like IIM Ranchi and a Central University," he said.

Ramesh also asked why has the PM failed to deliver the institutions he had promised ten years ago.